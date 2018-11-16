Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

