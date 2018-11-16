Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Upgraded by UBS Group to Positive

UBS Group upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OAS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Ifs Securities initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.34.

Shares of OAS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,556,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,924,484. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.65 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OAS. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth $131,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 297.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

