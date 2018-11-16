Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 20,062.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.5% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.82.

NYSE OXY opened at $72.59 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 350.56%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

