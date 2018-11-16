Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $81.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of Occidental Petroleum have surpassed the rise of Zacks S&P 500 Composite group. Occidental Petroleum’s third-quarter earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This upside was primarily driven by an increased output from Permian Resources coupled with revenue growth from Midstream & Marketing segment. As Oil prices continue to improve, Occidental Petroleum gains from more oil production in the Permian Resources and concentrating on high-margin production region. The ongoing capital investment will further strengthen the existing operation of the company. The company generates a stable cash flow and its Chemical plant will further improve the same. However, Occidental Petroleum, like other oil and natural gas companies, faces the risks of cost overruns and development interruptions due to delays in drilling and other approvals. Stringent federal and state laws are tailwinds for the company”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.82.

OXY traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. 43,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,629. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

