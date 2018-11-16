Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

OCUL has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.55. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 133.73% and a negative net margin of 2,822.15%. Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,505. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 324,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 62,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 278,035 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

