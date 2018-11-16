Ocwen Financial (OCN) Trading Down 5.4%

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) was down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 2,724,507 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 1,233,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OCN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 95.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 39,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 1,670.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/ocwen-financial-ocn-trading-down-5-4.html.

About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.