OGE Energy (OGE) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $39.36 and last traded at $39.37, with a volume of 138453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.89.

Specifically, Director Frank A. Bozich purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $389,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $154,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,335 shares in the company, valued at $282,617.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $698.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $100,000. Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $141,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $142,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.23% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

