Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of OLBK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.78. 23 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,684. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $522.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark A. Semanie acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 12,839 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $441,404.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

