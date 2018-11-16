Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $494,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.9% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 196,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 430,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,060,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,179,000 after purchasing an additional 227,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total transaction of $383,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,697.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $396,687.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,666.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,616 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Omnicell from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Omnicell from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Shares of OMCL opened at $70.95 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 394.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

