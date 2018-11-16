ON Semiconductor (ON) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ON. Nomura assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ON Semiconductor from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.49. 363,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,891,534. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 20.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,797 shares in the company, valued at $8,132,989.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 9,100 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $165,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,280 shares of company stock valued at $742,854 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 83.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 34.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 69,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

