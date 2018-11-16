ON Semiconductor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 58,577 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 6,800% compared to the typical daily volume of 849 call options.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $68,705.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Hall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,989.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,280 shares of company stock worth $742,854. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.36.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

