OncoSec Medical (ONCS) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) received a $5.00 target price from analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Dawson James downgraded OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on OncoSec Medical from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.80 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Nexthera Capital LP grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 2,614,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 194,739 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OncoSec Medical by 1,303.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 221,916 shares during the period. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing DNA-based intratumoral immunotherapies in the United States. The company's investigational technology, ImmunoPulseis designed to enhance the local delivery and uptake of DNA-based immune-targeting agents, such as plasmid encoded IL-12 (tavokinogene telseplasmid or tavo) for the treatment of cancer.

