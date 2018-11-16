Open Trading Network Hits Market Cap of $699,054.00 (OTN)

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Open Trading Network has a total market cap of $699,054.00 and $245.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Trading Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00006189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Trading Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008461 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00144092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00227994 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.34 or 0.10221754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00010303 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network’s launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Open Trading Network Token Trading

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Trading Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Trading Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Trading Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.