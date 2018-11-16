Oppenheimer Reiterates $13.00 Price Target for Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Shares of ALPN opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.31). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,602.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. Analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares in the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.