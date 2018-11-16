Oppenheimer Reiterates $15.00 Price Target for Mesoblast (MESO)

Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mesoblast’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesoblast from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Shares of MESO stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $480.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.96. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $8.78.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 203.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mesoblast by 249.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 117,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at $3,695,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

