Orezone Gold Corp (ORE) Insider Sun Valley Gold Llc Buys 309,000 Shares of Stock

Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE) insider Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 309,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$166,860.00.

Sun Valley Gold Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 30th, Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 162,500 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$87,750.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 175,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$101,500.00.

On Thursday, October 25th, Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 52,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,200.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 115,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$74,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 56,200 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$35,406.00.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 98,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$59,780.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Sun Valley Gold Llc purchased 38,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.61 per share, with a total value of C$23,180.00.

Shares of ORE stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.56. 76,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,778. Orezone Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.52 and a 1 year high of C$1.02.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Orezone Gold Corp will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORE shares. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orezone Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, October 19th.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

