Owens Corning (OC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OC. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $88,523.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,332.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 2,016.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.27. 277,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.