Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.33% of Oxford Industries worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 45.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,834,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $88.99 on Friday. Oxford Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.98 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

WARNING: “Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/oxford-industries-inc-oxm-shares-sold-by-comerica-bank.html.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.