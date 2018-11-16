Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,066.88 ($13.94).

OXIG stock opened at GBX 892 ($11.66) on Tuesday. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of GBX 680 ($8.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,174 ($15.34).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

