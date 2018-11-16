Oyster Shell (SHL) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Oyster Shell (CURRENCY:SHL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. One Oyster Shell token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Oyster Shell has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Oyster Shell has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Oyster Shell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00144114 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00227841 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.89 or 0.10220842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Oyster Shell Token Profile

Oyster Shell launched on April 13th, 2018. Oyster Shell’s total supply is 98,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,692,607 tokens. Oyster Shell’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol. Oyster Shell’s official message board is medium.com/oysterprotocol/dawn-of-a-new-era-3ca2e2f5a1c6. The Reddit community for Oyster Shell is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oyster Shell’s official website is oysterprotocol.com.

Oyster Shell Token Trading

Oyster Shell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oyster Shell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oyster Shell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oyster Shell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

