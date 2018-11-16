Pacific Health Care Organization (PFHO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

Shares of PFHO opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.80. Pacific Health Care Organization has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.

