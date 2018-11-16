Pandacoin (PND) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Pandacoin has a market cap of $3.46 million and $2,397.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BX Thailand.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000214 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Pandacoin

Pandacoin (PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech.

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

