Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z) PT Set at €25.00 by Berenberg Bank

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) received a €25.00 ($29.07) target price from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. equinet set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($28.55) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €19.13 ($22.24) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €22.43 ($26.08).

Shares of SWX P1Z opened at €24.26 ($28.21) on Wednesday. Patrizia Immobilien has a one year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a one year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

