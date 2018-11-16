Patterson Companies (PDCO) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Patterson Companies outperformed its industry in the past six months. We are upbeat about the company’s Animal Health segment that has been performing well lately. Patterson Companies provides a wide range of consumable supplies, equipment, software and value-added services. A broad spectrum of products cushions the company against economic downturns in the MedTech space. We believe that a diverse product portfolio, strong veterinary business prospects, accretive acquisitions and strategic partnerships are key growth catalysts. However, the company’s weak fiscal 2019 guidance is a concern. Gross and operating margins have been dull. Declining revenues in the dental segment is another headwind. Management expects headwinds in the technology-based equipment business to persist through fiscal 2019.”

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $38.52.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 235,760 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Rand Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.