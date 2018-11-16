PAWS Fund (PAWS) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One PAWS Fund coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00021081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. PAWS Fund has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $14,166.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAWS Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00144035 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00230372 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.35 or 0.10226395 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00010539 BTC.

About PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 507,534 coins. The official website for PAWS Fund is paws.fund. PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity.

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAWS Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAWS Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAWS Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.