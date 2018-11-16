Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Position Lowered by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.4% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 60,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 29,988 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,408,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $3,472,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $67.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.39 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 42.87%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

