Paymon (PMNT) Price Down 23.6% This Week

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Paymon token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Paymon has a total market capitalization of $398,262.00 and approximately $302.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Paymon has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00017745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00142673 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00229864 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $550.31 or 0.09888173 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Paymon Token Profile

Paymon’s launch date was February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. Paymon’s official message board is medium.com/@Paymon_official. Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Paymon is paymon.org.

Buying and Selling Paymon

Paymon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paymon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paymon using one of the exchanges listed above.

