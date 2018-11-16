Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Paypal by 3.0% during the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Paypal by 0.8% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 87,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Paypal by 10.2% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the third quarter valued at $9,249,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.37.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 139,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,492,817.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,324,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $86,673.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,755 shares of company stock worth $32,034,580 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

