PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $393.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post $393.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.33 million to $454.10 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $189.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.85) EPS. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “$60.95” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $39.38 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $67,626.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,502.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $49,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,041 shares of company stock valued at $615,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 994.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.