Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avon Rubber (AVON)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Shares of AVON opened at GBX 1,415 ($18.49) on Monday. Avon Rubber has a twelve month low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,325 ($17.31).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a GBX 10.68 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Avon Rubber’s previous dividend of $5.34.

In other news, insider Nick Keveth bought 2,202 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($18.14) per share, with a total value of £30,563.76 ($39,936.97). Also, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat bought 1,011 shares of Avon Rubber stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,360 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £13,749.60 ($17,966.29). In the last three months, insiders bought 3,247 shares of company stock worth $4,476,513.

About Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, homeland security, first responder, fire, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Protection and Dairy. The company offers respirators or gas masks with a range of spares and accessories; emergency hoods; rebreathers for escape and underwater use; self-contained breathing apparatus; consumable filters and thermal imaging camera equipment; and fuel and water storage tanks to military forces, civil and first line defense troops, and emergency service teams, as well as industrial, marine, mineral, and oil extraction site personnel.

