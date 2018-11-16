Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Devro (DVO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

DVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of Devro in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 218.21 ($2.85).

DVO stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 178 ($2.33). 99,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,464. Devro has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 247 ($3.23).

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors under the Devro, Cutisin, Edicol, and Ralex names.

