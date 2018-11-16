PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 39.31%.

PNNT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,484. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNNT. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 price target on PennantPark Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $2,026,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/pennantpark-investment-pnnt-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-01-eps.html.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.