PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Trading 5% Higher on Strong Earnings

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.35. 654,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 263,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.56 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 39.31%.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $8.00 price objective on PennantPark Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $492.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Trading 5% Higher on Strong Earnings” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/pennantpark-investment-pnnt-trading-5-higher-on-strong-earnings.html.

About PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.