Pennon Group (PEGRF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PEGRF opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Waste Management segments. The Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset serving 1.7 million customers; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire serving approximately 0.5 million customers.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.