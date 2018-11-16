Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Tableau Software Inc (DATA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Tableau Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tableau Software by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $143,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47,209 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Tableau Software by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 34,283 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tableau Software by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Elissa Fink sold 2,500 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,567,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christian Chabot sold 110,097 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.63, for a total value of $12,620,419.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,750.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,198,972 shares of company stock valued at $134,739,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DATA opened at $117.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.34. Tableau Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.19 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 22.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. Tableau Software’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DATA shares. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on Tableau Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on Tableau Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tableau Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.27.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

