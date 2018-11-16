Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 27,621 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 82.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 27,621 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,265,194,000 after acquiring an additional 946,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,515,088 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,102,017,000 after acquiring an additional 383,002 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,384,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $191,105,000 after acquiring an additional 180,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 81.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,618 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 26.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,303,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $109,081,000 after acquiring an additional 480,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on STX shares. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.91.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Luczo sold 35,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $28,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/penserra-capital-management-llc-sells-27621-shares-of-seagate-technology-plc-stx.html.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.