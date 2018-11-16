Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,424 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Generac by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Generac by 13.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1.2% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 59,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 337,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick John Forsythe sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $2,575,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,886.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,568.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,808. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $56.32 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. Generac had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $559.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. ValuEngine raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.98.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

