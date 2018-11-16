PetIQ (PETQ) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PetIQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PetIQ currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.44. 692,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,842. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $803.33 million, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Nathan Clarke sold 166,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $6,166,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Helios Partners Iv, L.P. sold 1,838,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $68,312,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,023,503 shares of company stock valued at $112,721,308. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PetIQ by 1,233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 47,386 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,140,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC grew its stake in PetIQ by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It provides veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats. The company offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements.

