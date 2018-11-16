News headlines about Peugeot (OTCMKTS:PEUGY) have been trending negative on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Peugeot earned a media sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS:PEUGY remained flat at $$17.53 on Friday. Peugeot has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Get Peugeot alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peugeot in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peugeot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Peugeot (PEUGY) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -2.67” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/peugeot-peugy-given-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-2-67.html.

Peugeot Company Profile

Peugeot SA (PSA Peugeot Citroen SA) is a France-based manufacturer of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and related spare parts. The Company manufactures products under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. Peugeot SA distributes its products domestically and in 160 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.