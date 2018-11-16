PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

PHAS opened at $3.24 on Monday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Advisors Iii Hatteras bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Tufts bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

