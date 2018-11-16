Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Phibro’s first-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues met the mark. The contraction in operating margin is disappointing. Persistently weak dairy industry within the Animal Heath arm also disappoint. Over the past month, Phibro has been underperforming its industry. On the bright side, the company saw improvement across all broader segments. Phibro also seems to be upbeat about its strength in the international business within Animal Health. Additionally, the company is focusing on new developments along with incremental registrations and growing volumes of existing nutritional specialties as well as vaccine technologies. The company is also preparing to foray into the companion animal segment.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAHC. BidaskClub raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Phibro Animal Health stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, insider Jack Bendheim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $498,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,471. 50.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,104.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

