Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stake Decreased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 166,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Philip Morris International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup set a $90.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Shares of PM stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

