Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 19,410 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,442,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,069,000 after purchasing an additional 327,470 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,290,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 151,960 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,976,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 23.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 374,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,080 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $129.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-buys-19410-shares-of-caterpillar-inc-cat.html.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.