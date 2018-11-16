Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 29,688 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,688 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $81.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.99.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,357,580.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 29,688 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/16/piedmont-investment-advisors-inc-buys-29688-shares-of-activision-blizzard-inc-atvi.html.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.