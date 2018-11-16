Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.44 Million Position in Allergan plc (AGN)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the second quarter worth $797,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the second quarter worth $7,062,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allergan by 3.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 59.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 43.1% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 134,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allergan from $232.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

In other Allergan news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $190.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGN opened at $158.17 on Friday. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

