Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.83 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.81.

NYSE:PXD opened at $154.86 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $140.54 and a 1-year high of $213.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,742 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

