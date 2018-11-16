Pixie Coin (PXC) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Pixie Coin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. Over the last week, Pixie Coin has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pixie Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $32,129.00 worth of Pixie Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pixie Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006614 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00023164 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00259679 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00001317 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Pixie Coin Profile

Pixie Coin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Pixie Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Pixie Coin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin. The official website for Pixie Coin is www.pixiecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Pixie Coin

Pixie Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pixie Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pixie Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pixie Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

