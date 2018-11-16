Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) Short Interest Up 67.6% in October

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,226,974 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the October 15th total of 1,925,377 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,728,924 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director John T. Raymond purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,425.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,475,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,557,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after buying an additional 2,056,356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 3,697.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,494,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after buying an additional 1,454,784 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,896,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 707.6% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,198,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,659,000 after buying an additional 1,050,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Plains GP has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $27.00.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 184.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 price objective on Plains GP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

