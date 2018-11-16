Planet Fitness (PLNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Planet Fitness, Inc. franchises and operates fitness centers through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segments consists of Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. It is engaged in licensing and selling franchises under the Planet Fitness trade name, owning and operating fitness centers under the Planet Fitness trade name and selling fitness-related equipment to franchisee-owned stores. Planet Fitness, Inc. is headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

NYSE PLNT opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $57.66.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $136.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 40,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 105,127 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $5,385,656.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,205.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,012 shares of company stock worth $21,164,158. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,527,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,530 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 587.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,942,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,806 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,917,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,524,000 after purchasing an additional 593,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

