Planet Fitness (PLNT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Macquarie currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a c- rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.64.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $53.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $57.66.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $136.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 31,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $1,620,802.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,802.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,012 shares of company stock valued at $21,164,158. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 25,350 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 57,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

